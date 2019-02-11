Jason Whitlock explains why Ben Simmons’ glaring weakness will be the Sixers downfall
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Ben Simmons
- Ben Simmons
- East
- East
- Joe Gibbs Racing
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he calls Ben Simmons the 'Achilles Heel' to the Philadelphia 76ers chances to succeed in the postseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618