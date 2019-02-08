Jason Whitlock: Don’t blame Todd Gurley for Sean McVay’s bad gameplan in the Super Bowl
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why Whitlock blames Sean McVay's gameplan for Super Bowl LIII while defending the value of Todd Gurley and other running backs in the NFL.
