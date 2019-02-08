Marcellus Wiley says there’s ‘good reason’ why running backs have been devalued in the NFL
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley gives his thoughts on NFL running backs. Hear why he thinks the running back position has been devalued for years and there's a good reason for that happening.
