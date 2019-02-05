Jason Whitlock: The Lakers’ obsession with Anthony Davis could sink the team
Video Details
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Story of the Day
- West
-
The Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of Anthony Davis continues to heat up as the trade deadline approaches. Hear what Jason Whitlock has to say about the Lakers' pursuit of the young superstar.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618