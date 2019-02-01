Cuttino Mobley applauds Kyrie Irving’s recent comments about his free agency decision
Cuttino Mobley joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk NBA on today's show. Hear him defend Kyrie Irving's comments about his NBA free agency decision this summer, and explains why Kyrie doesn't owe the Celtics anything.
