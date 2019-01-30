Jim Jackson illustrates the long-term benefits for Anthony Davis if he joins the Lakers
Former NBA player Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock on the show today to talk NBA. Hear what he thinks Anthony Davis' long-term benefits are if he were to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
