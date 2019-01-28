Marcellus Wiley: Anthony Davis will ‘absolutely not’ end up in a Lakers uniform
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marcellus Wiley
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
With upcoming trade deadlines approaching, Marcellus Wiley thinks Anthony Davis will not end up in a Lakers Jersey. Hear why Wiley thinks big name trades will not work for the Los Angeles Lakers this time around.
