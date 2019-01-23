Eddie House comments on Zion Williamson’s NBA potential
Former NBA player Eddie House joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock on the show today to talk about Zion Williamson. Hear what Eddie thinks Zion's NBA upside is.
