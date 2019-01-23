Marcellus Wiley applauds Jon Gruden for welcoming non-prototypical quarterbacks
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Big 12
- FBS (I-A)
- Kyler Murray
- Marcellus Wiley
- Oakland Raiders
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Oakland Raiders HC Jon Gruden recently said he has thrown out all 'prototypes' that he used to have about QBs because of the meteoric rise of former Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray. Hear why Marcellus applauds Gruden for this.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618