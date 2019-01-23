Jason Whitlock responds to Rams’ John Johnson’s comments about Tom Brady
Jason Whitlock explains why John Johnson, of the Los Angeles Rams, made a big mistake by saying Tom Brady is 'definitely beatable'.
