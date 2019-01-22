Whitlock and Wiley disagree on if there was a real rift between Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss the New England Patriots on today's show. Hear why Whitlock thinks there was definitely once a rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick; while Marcellus begs to differ.
