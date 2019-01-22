Marcellus Wiley: To call Sean Payton a sore loser is ‘a little excessive’
Sean Payton and New Orleans Saints fans are understandably upset about a missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game, but Marcellus Wiley wouldn't call them sore losers. Hear his explanation why.
