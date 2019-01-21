Jason Whitlock blames Sean Payton for the Saints’ loss — not the Refs
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley review the Los Angeles Rams' OT win against the New Orleans Saints. Hear why Whitlock blames Sean Payton for Saints' loss instead of the refs blown call.
