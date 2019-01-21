Jason Whitlock: Bill Belichick is the primary reason the Patriots are in another Super Bowl
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him discuss Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' dynasty, and why Brady is not Belichick's equal.
