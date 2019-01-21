Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss who has the early edge between the Patriots and Rams
- AFC
- AFC East
- Los Angeles Rams
- Marcellus Wiley
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk the Super Bowl on today's show. Hear why they both believe the New England Patriots should be the early favorites over the Los Angeles Rams for the Super Bowl.
