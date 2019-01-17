Jason Whitlock: The Steelers are making a mistake putting Big Ben and Mike Tomlin on unequal footing
Jason Whitlock discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers on today's show. Hear why he thinks it's a mistake for the team to put Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin on 'unequal footing' by committing to extend Big Ben and not Tomlin.
