Mark Schlereth thinks the Chiefs’ offensive weapons are more intimidating than Belichick’s defensive mind
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Mark Schlereth
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Mark Schlereth joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk NFL. Schelerth explains how the Kansas City Chiefs' offense can challenge Bill Belichick's Patriots this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618