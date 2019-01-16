Marcellus Wiley thinks the Warriors ‘intentionally’ sent a message in their 142-111 win vs Nuggets
Marcellus Wiley talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Golden State Warriors 'intentionally poured it on thick' against the Denver Nuggets who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
