Jason Whitlock explains why he prefers Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss which QB they prefer in the AFC Championship Game. Whitlock lists experience as one of the reasons he'd take Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes.
