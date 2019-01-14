Eric Dickerson: The Rams were ‘dominating the Cowboys’ defensive front’ on Saturday
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins the show today and talks about the Los Angeles Rams. Hear what he had to say about the Rams convincing win over the Dallas Cowboys.
