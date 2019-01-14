Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady is the greatest athlete of his generation
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. He highlights Tom Brady's legacy after another playoff win for the New England Patritos and calls him the greatest athlete of his generation; even comparing the QB to the great boxer Muhammad Ali.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618