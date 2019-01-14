Patriots or Chiefs? Whitlock and Wiley discuss who has the advantage in the AFC Championship
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Marcellus Wiley
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk the NFL Playoffs on today's show. Hear why Whitlock thinks the Kansas City Chiefs have the advantage over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
