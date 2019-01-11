Despite riding an emotional high, Marcellus Wiley believes the Eagles will lose to the Saints
While the Philadelphia Eagles are surging and riding an emotional high fueled by QB Nick Foles, Marcellus Wiley continues to believe the New Orleans Saints' exceptional personnel will carry them to victory Sunday on FOX.
