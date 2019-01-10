Jason Whitlock compares the Sean McVay hype to Ronda Rousey
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why he believes Sean McVay is more overhyped than established and says the hype surrounding McVay reminds him a lot of former UFC star Ronda Rousey.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618