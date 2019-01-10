Jason Whitlock: ‘Ain’t no way’ Colts can win a high-scoring game against the Chiefs
Video Details
Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich recently said that his team won't play ball-control football against the high flying Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why Jason Whitlock thinks that will be a huge mistake for the Colts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618