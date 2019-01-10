Philip Rivers or Tom Brady? Whitlock and Wiley disagree on which QB is playing better right now
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Marcellus Wiley
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Philip Rivers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss the NFL on today's show. Ahead of the New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers playoff matchup, hear Marcellus defend Philip Rivers being the better quarterback this season over Tom Brady.
