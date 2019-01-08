Jim Jackson determines if the Houston Rockets are better without Chris Paul
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Marcellus Wiley
- NBA
- Southwest
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss how the Houston Rockets have evolved after Chris Paul's injury and James Harden's hot streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618