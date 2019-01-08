Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley on Kliff Kingsbury reportedly becoming head coach of Cardinals
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley react to Kliff Kingsbury reportedly becoming next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The guys break down why they side with Kingsbury on how he handled the USC situation.
