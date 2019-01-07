‘He’s best for this situation’: Marcellus Wiley weighs in on Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley discusses the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear him evaluate Dak Prescott and reveal if he believes Dak is turning into a franchise QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618