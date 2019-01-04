Greg Jennings explains why Mitchell Trubisky will not be the Achilles heel of the Bears
Some believe that QB Mitchell Trubisky will be the Achilles Heel for the Chicago Bears in the playoffs, but Greg Jennings is not one of them. Hear why he believes that Trubisky will be primed to succeed in the playoffs.
