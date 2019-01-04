Jason McIntyre gives the Eagles a ‘zero percent chance’ of winning the Super Bowl
Video Details
- Chicago Bears
- Jason McIntyre
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason McIntyre talks NFL playoffs on today's show. Hear why he is not sold on Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles being called the hottest team in the NFL before their NFC Wild Card matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618