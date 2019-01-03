Dahntay Jones doesn’t have an issue with James Harden chasing individual awards
Video Details
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- NBA
- New England Patriots
- Southwest
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Dahntay Jones joins Greg Jennings and Mark Schlereth on the show today. Hear why he believes James Harden chasing individual awards isn't a bad thing for the Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618