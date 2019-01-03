Mark Schlereth explains why he would choose Odell Beckham Jr. over Antonio Brown
Mark Schlereth leans towards New York Giants wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., over Pittsburgh Steelers standout Antonio Brown. The choice of top NFL wide receivers goes beyond how they perform on the field.
