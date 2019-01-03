Greg Jennings and Mark Schlereth respond to Dak Prescott’s comments about his doubters
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Greg Jennings
- Mark Schlereth
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Greg Jennings and Mark Schlereth talks the NFL on today's show. Hear them react to Dak Prescott talking about his doubters ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks playoff game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618