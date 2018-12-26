Marcellus Wiley thinks Rob Ninkovich’s comments on former teammate Tom Brady are ‘reckless’
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he believes Rob Ninkovich's comments about his ex-teammate Tom Brady slowing down because of age is reckless and irresponsible.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618