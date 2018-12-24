Dak Prescott or Lamar Jackson? Whitlock and Wiley disagree on what QB they’d take for the postseason
Video Details
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley disagree on what young QB they'd take for a postseason run this year — Dak Prescott or Lamar Jackson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618