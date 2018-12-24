Marcellus Wiley explains why he still likes the Chiefs’ chances in the playoffs
Video Details
Despite a 2-game losing streak and failing to win big games, Marcellus Wiley still believes in the Kansas City Chiefs and thinks that they will perform well in the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618