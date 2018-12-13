‘It’s going to be a tough one’: Marcellus Wiley weighs in on the Chargers-Chiefs TNF matchup
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- TNF on FOX
-
Marcellus Wiley explains why the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West battle on Thursday Night Football will be a psychological game that could impact the playoffs if these team face each other again..
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618