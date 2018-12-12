Whitlock and Wiley insist the Eagles should be concerned with Carson Wentz’s injury history
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss the reports of Carson Wentz sitting out Week 15 and may be shut down for the year due to injury. Hear why they think the Philadelphia Eagles should be concerned about Wentz's injury history.
