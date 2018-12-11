Marcellus Wiley thinks Kirk Cousins is having a great year despite the Vikings’ poor record
Marcellus Wiley discusses Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on today's show. Hear why he thinks Cousins has validated his $84M contract despite the team's poor record.
