Jason Whitlock: Aaron Rodgers must be more self-aware to reach his potential
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him break down why Aaron Rodgers' people problems continues to affect himself from reaching his full potential for the Green Bay Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618