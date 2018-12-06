Whitlock and Wiley agree Eagles’ Kamu Grugier-Hill made a ‘mistake’ on remarks about Cowboys
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles LB' Kamu Grugier-Hill saying the Dallas Cowboys tend to 'choke'.
