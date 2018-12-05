Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott is not remotely on Carson Wentz’s level
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him break down why Dak Prescott is not on the level of Carson Wentz, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618