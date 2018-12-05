Is Larry Bird a ‘transformational’ player? Jason Whitlock and Jim Jackson have a heated discussion
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss transformational players in NBA history. Hear why Jackson doesn't think Larry Bird belongs in that category with LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.
