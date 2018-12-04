Deontay Wilder: It’ll be a shame if heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua doesn’t happen
Video Details
Deontay Wilder joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk boxing on today's show. Hear why he thinks a potential fight with Anthony Joshua must happen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618