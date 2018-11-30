Marcellus Wiley says Dak Prescott is a hindrance on the Dallas Cowboys
Marcellus Wiley was waiting to see Dak Prescott step up for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a win against the Saints, Marcellus believes Dak is holding the Cowboys back.
