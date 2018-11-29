Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott will have one of the best statistical games of his career against the Saints
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- TNF on FOX
-
Jason Whitlock talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he compares Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott to the movie Rocky and says he will perform at a high level against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618