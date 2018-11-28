Marcellus Wiley doesn’t see Odell Beckham Jr. as a distraction for the Giants
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock evaluate the New York Giants on today's show. Hear why Marcellus believes Odell Beckham Jr. is the attraction for the Giants, not the distraction.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618