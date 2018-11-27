Whitlock and Wiley discuss whether Dak Prescott has added pressure ahead of Thursday Night Football
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- TNF on FOX
-
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock look ahead to Thursday Night Football on FOX in Week 13 and speak on if Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is facing pressure against the New Orleans Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618