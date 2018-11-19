Dahntay Jones: The Warriors’ recent struggles ‘creates a better journey’ to the NBA playoffs
Dahntay Jones joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss NBA on today's show. Hear why Jones thinks the Kevin Durant and Draymond Green issues will make the Golden State Warriors better as the season progresses.
